Aviva renews partnership with Realex Payments

Via this partnership, Aviva’s ecommerce and call centre transactions will be processed through Realex Payments’ gateway solution. Aviva has integrated its systems with Realex Payments for web-based and call centre transactions.

Realex Payments’ account structure allows Aviva to manage payments from all its brands and channels through one interface. Realex Payments also provides Aviva with custom reporting, and its fraud management solution, specifically the transaction screening and pattern checking tools, assists in the identification of suspicious transactions.

Speaking of the deal, Mike Lincoln, Payments Manager at Aviva, commented that the company processes over 200,000 transactions monthly. Gary Conroy, Managing Director of Realex Payments, stated that Realex Payments has been established in the insurance sector for many years, processing over GBP 2 billion per annum for insurers.

Realex Payments is a Global Payments company and a UK payment solution provider, processing in excess of GBP 24 billion per annum on behalf of 12,500 clients. Realex Payments clients include Virgin Atlantic, Paddy Power, The AA and NotontheHighstreet.com.

Global Payments is a worldwide provider of payment technology services that delivers solutions driven by customer needs globally. The company provides a broad range of products and services that allow customers to accept all payment types across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world. Global Payments is a Fortune 1000 Company with merchants and partners in 29 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil.

Aviva provides around 31 million customers worldwide with insurance, savings and investment products. It is a UK insurer and one of Europe’s providers of life and general insurance.