Avis Budget brings Visa Checkout to customers of Avis Car Rental, Budget Car Rental

Travelers can pay for rentals in advance with this payment service when they make reservations on Avis.com and Budget.com as well as the Avis and Budget mobile applications.

Avis and Budget customers who select the Pay Now option for car rental reservations receive the lowest rates available online by paying in advance.

The customers can enjoy Visa Checkout by clicking the Visa Checkout logo, signing into their account and paying for their car rental reservation with their stored method of payment.