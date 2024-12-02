AvidXchange unveils new functionality for NetSuite SuiteApp

AFN, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Computing Platform, automates the entire invoice to payment process, allowing customers to make payments more efficiently as they scale their organizations. The new features help NetSuite users better control expenses and increase visibility into payments across their organization.

AFN product enhancements include:an all-new Payment Log providing search functionality that gives users better visibility into outstanding and fulfilled payments. This enables AP managers to easily see specific payment methods, category of payment, vendors and accounts all on a single screen.

Additionally, the app will feature a new Payments Dashboard that breaks down costs per month across payment method into easy-to-read graphs to help customers see exactly how and where money is being disbursed via the AvidPay Network and improve decision-making around expenses.