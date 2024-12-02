AvidXchange teams with Vantaca to deliver AP Automation

Through AvidXchange and Vantacas new strategic partnership, the AvidXchange Strongroom solution will integrate with Vantacas accounting system, creating a unified platform to manage all financial operations. Community management companies utilizing both technologies will benefit from real-time data sharing and cross-platform visibility, helping to streamline AP processes and speed invoice approvals. Vantacas integration marks the eighth industry-specific accounting system partnership fostered to better serve AvidXchange Strongroom customers.

With all invoices and payments in a centralized hub, AvidXchange Strongroom provides a full audit trail, accuracy in reporting, and the ability to give board members full insight into spend. Decision-makers can identify bottlenecks for approvals, and auditors can review invoices in two to three hours rather than two to three days.

AvidXchange Strongroom also helps community management companies reduce processing costs by up to 60%, according to the company, minimizing challenges like lost invoices, delayed approvals and late fees by automating approval workflows and providing digital payment options to eliminate paper checks.