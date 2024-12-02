AvidXchange partners with AppFolio for AP automation

AppFolio’s integration with AvidXchange will ensure that invoice details and transactions are all easily recorded in the accounting system of record (AppFolio) and that payment transaction data seamlessly passes to the AvidXchange payment solution for ease in automated payments. Additionally, invoice details, including invoice images, will be easily searchable in AppFolio, reducing the need to manage critical transaction records across two systems.











Unlocking the real estate industry’s potential

AvidXchange’s officials highlighted their expertise in the real estate sector and emphasised their deep customer connections through partnerships like AppFolio. This collaboration signifies the vast untapped potential they see within the real estate industry.

AppFolio, a real estate solutions provider, expressed confidence in the synergy between AvidXchange's invoice automation and payment solution and their own technology. The two companies anticipate substantial benefits for customers aiming to streamline their accounts payable processes. This partnership demonstrates their shared belief in the considerable room for growth in the real estate sector, and they are committed to providing solutions that enhance customer workflows.

AvidXchange’s integration with AppFolio highlights the company’s commitment to forging application programming interface (API) partnerships and deep accounting integrations with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems within existing and new target verticals. This partnership, planned to go live in 2024, also marks AvidXchange as the first AP partner in the AppFolio Stack Marketplace, one of the fastest growing partner ecosystems offering everything from seamless software integrations to dedicated accounting and consulting services that help property managers streamline operations and scale their business.





What dies AvidXchange do?

AvidXchange is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s SaaS-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitises and automates the AP workflows for 8,800 businesses and they have made payments to 965,000 supplier customers of their buyers since 2018.

Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for US B2B payments, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license.