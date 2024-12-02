AvidXchange, MRI Software to offer payments automation for real estate sector

As part of the enhanced partnership, AvidXchange and MRI will now offer MRI Vendor Pay powered by AvidXchange (MVP) to MRI Affordable Housing customers to enable an integrated, fully embedded payments experience. MRI Affordable Housing users will have the option to select MRI Vendor Pay Powered by AvidXchange and AvidInvoice to complete AP and payment processes, providing a faster, more secure way to approve invoices and make payments electronically directly within their MRI solution.

AvidXchange and MRI will also deepen the existing integration between MRI Property Management and AvidXchanges AP and payment solutions to deliver more value to real estate customers. This includes leveraging a fully embedded MVP experience, giving users the ability to select payments and review status of payments directly within their MRI platform. MVP also provides MRI customers access to the AvidPay Network of more than 500,000 suppliers, the largest network for the middle market designed to speed the accounts receivable process while offering multiple payment options to vendors.