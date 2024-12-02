AvidXchange brings AP automation to Premier Community Bank

Through a strategic referral partnership with AvidXchange, US-based Premier Community can provide managers access to AvidXchange’s AP automation and payment tool that addresses the challenges HOA management companies face in paying property vendors.

The main goal for upgrading its technology is for Homeowner Association managers to reduce costs and save time while allowing their board members increased security and control in paying bills. It is estimated that 75% of property payments to vendors today are still processed manually by paper check, according to the company’s press release.

AvidXchange, with a client portfolio mostly centred in North America, is a company working in automating invoice and payment processes for midmarket companies spanning multiple industries including real estate, financial services, energy, and construction.

Premier Community Bank of Florida is a full-service community bank operating four financial centres dedicated to serving businesses, professionals and consumers while offering retail, commercial and community association banking (HOA/Condo) services.