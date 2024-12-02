AvidXchange announces US expansion plans

The new, 201,000 square-foot facility on the AvidXchange Music Factory campus will allow the company to accommodate an additional 1,200 employees as part of the long-term growth initiative announced late 2018 in connection with its newly awarded North Carolina Job Development Investment Grant.

Features of the expansion and new building include the following: Customer Experience Center, Career and Talent Development Center, Technology-driven private meeting rooms, Conference Center facilities and amenities, among others.

AvidXchange is working closely with Brasfield & Gorrie, LS3P and JLL to complete the expansion. Construction is expected to begin over the next several months with an estimated completion in Q4 2021.