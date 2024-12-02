Avidia Bank offers B2B real-time payments

Avidia was the first community bank in the country to sign on to this service available through The Clearing House (TCH), and currently offers faster payments through a push-to-card system that allows customers to pay people and small businesses using their cards.

In addition to delivering faster payment capabilities, Avidia now offers a range of other services to help fintechs build and grow their businesses, including a library of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). These APIs allow fintechs to offer customized banking platforms to their corporate partners.

Avidia offers access to a marketplace where fintech companies can connect with other developers as well as private equity, angel investors, and venture capital firms. Avidia Bank based in Hudson is a community bank serving business banking, consumer banking and residential lending with additional locations in Marlborough, Shrewsbury, Framingham, Clinton, Leominster, Northborough and Westborough. Avidia Bank has been serving the region for 150 years.