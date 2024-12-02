



Following this announcement, the implementation of Aveni’s AI solutions by Equifax underscores Aveni’s commitment to optimise the manner in which organisations enhance operational efficiency while maintaining the standards of regulatory compliance.

In addition, Aveni Detect, the firm’s AI-powered solution, was developed to use improved technology to automate compliance monitoring and identify potential risks, a procedure that will allow for a more systematic approach to addressing root issues quickly. The companies will continue to focus on meeting the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the announcement

The Aveni Detect solution has been deployed by Equifax UK in order to streamline quality assurance processes and reduce the amount of manual checking time whilst increasing coverage across calls. At the same time, Aveni Detect also focused on improving the way Equifax increased the efficiency of its end-to-end quality assurance checking process since implementation.

Furthermore, the overall ability to access and search all recorded information from one central source is expected to enable the team to focus on more thematic-based analysis. In turn, more time can be spent on the process of improving insights to better understand customer requirements whilst optimising feedback for coaching conversations and helping drive better outcomes for clients and partners.

The collaboration will also showcase the capability of AI-driven technology in improving not just quality assurance, but also wider business automation. According to the official press release, both companies aim to focus on the process of broadening the scope of automation and accelerating the overall development of the financial landscape.