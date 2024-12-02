Avelo Airlines offers PayPal payment option for its customers

In the partnership, Avelo will integrate PayPal Pay in 4 in beginning of the shopping experience, offering travellers greater payment flexibility, and aiding them in more effectively budgeting for their purchases.











Splitting the cost of flights

When selecting Pay in 4 at checkout, eligible customers can break up purchases between USD 30 – USD 1,500 into four interest-free payments every two weeks, with the first payment due at time of purchase. 67% of global Pay Later with PayPal customers are repeat users, demonstrating its interest among consumers and the benefit it will have for Avelo.

The airline’s officials said that every journey starts with booking a trip, and their first-of-its-kind collaboration with PayPal is going to make purchasing the next Avelo flight more seamless and simple. PayPal's Pay in 4 zero-interest flexible payment product makes it easier and more affordable to take advantage of their reliability and experience their Soul of Service on an Avelo flight.





Offering the full benefits of the PayPal experience

In addition to the use of Pay in 4, Avelo will now leverage PayPal's extended suite of services to grow its business and offer travellers a superior experience including: