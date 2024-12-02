Avast launches AI software to block phishing attacks

The software is a free and premium flagship consumer security product, designed to ensure the detection of phishing websites by automatically checking a sites URL for suspicious tokens, domain meta information, and inspecting the visual aspects of sites.

The global cybersecurity company mentions that this technology allows it to recognise new phishing sites in seconds, thus users across all platforms are protected from falling victim to phishing scams and other fraudulent emails.

As phishing is a very effective social engineering technique, cybercriminals have recently upped their game when it comes to creating phishing sites to trick people into giving up sensitive information. Avast has introduced a new feature: Do Not Disturb Mode, which silences alerts including those from third-party applications, such as Windows, email, chat and browser notifications while users run applications in full screen.