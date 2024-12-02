

Avarda has announced its partnership with Ratepay in order to expand white label payment solution and strengthen merchant branding.

Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to combine respective local market expertise in order to offer merchants and businesses a tailored payment experience for diverse European markets.

In addition, Ratepay is expected to power white label invoice and direct debit in the Checkout in the DACH market and the Netherlands, as companies will have the possibility to benefit from a merchant brand-first, secure, and fully integrated BNPL payment experience.

More information on the Avarda x Ratepay partnership

According to the official press release, the launch is expected to optimise the Avarda Checkout with widely used local payment methods in the DACH region. These include invoice and direct debit, which remain among the most preferred payment options in the overall region. At the same time, the partnership will see both Avarda and Ratepay continuing to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Furthermore, the partnership is set up to cater to European demands of merchants, as well as accommodate local preferences of consumers. As businesses and merchants are looking for improved geographical coverage with a single integration and point of contact, and the overall consumer demand across Europe remains fragmented, with clients favoring locally preferred payment methods, the collaboration aims to meet those needs in order to ensure an optimised payment experience.

By leveraging their combined suite of solutions and expertise in their respective local markets, Ratepay and Avarda aim to accelerate their development process while supporting merchants with brand-friendly, white label payment services across Europe as well.



