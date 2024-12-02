Avant to provide custom technology solutions for FIs

Initially created as a scalable digital personal loan product for banks to serve new and existing customers, the expanded Amount platform allows for customized configurations and offers end-to-end lending products, individual tools such as fraud prevention and account verification, decisioning engines and white label servicing to enhance its partners existing digital products.

Amount also provides partners with consultative analytical services, including risk assessment and modeling, underwriting, digital performance marketing and customer acquisition.

Several financial institutions, including Regions Bank and Eloan, Banco Populars national lending platform, already use the Amount platform to provide customers with digital lending products.