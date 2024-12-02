Avangate updates its ecommerce platform

Avangate announced more than 150 enhancements to its digital commerce platform. The new features are aimed at simplifying customer acquisition, increasing revenue uplift and conversions, eweek.com reports. To help companies optimise their commerce operations and maximise the value of every customer, the online commerce company is also offering a free revenue leakage assessment service to help software, SaaS and online services companies identify, assess and recover potentially lost revenue across the digital commerce lifecycle.

With this release, Avangate has expanded REST, JSON-RPC and SOAP protocols, optimised the use of multiple payment tools, including PayPal Express and installment payments, as well as added developer tools, including extended log monitoring and a sample code and developer portal. The company also has expanded its affiliate network to provide greater distribution capabilities, with new features including dedicated product landing pages and better segment affiliate categories and communication.

Other features include simplified tax exemption management, plus Israeli and Turkish tax management. Other additional features enable vendors to maximise conversion by leveraging dynamic 3D Secure, direct debit in Europe, and Brazilian installment payments. Avangate also is expanding its Revenue Recovery Tools (RRT) with European Account Updaters and global retry logic to increase the percentage of payment authorisations. Another enhancement is additional marketing tools and communications to recover hard declines to drive overall conversion and marketing campaign effectiveness.

Finally, the update includes a new optimised shopping cart and MyAccount, which reduces the steps to complete a self-service purchase and account management. At the same time, the release also enhances assisted selling and order automation, from reseller advanced packaging and promotion to extended PO payment flows with pre-filled documents and billing options.

