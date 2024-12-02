Avaloq rolls out new platform to connect fintechs with FIs across the globe

The platform aims to connect fintechs and their solutions, to Avaloq’s global financial clients. The platform is designed to promote and showcase fintech innovation and streamlines implementation for all parties through standardised Open Application Program Interfaces (APIs).

In addition, participating fintechs only need to integrate their solution to the Avaloq Banking Suite once to engage with Avaloq’s clients. Moreover, the platform helps banks and wealth managers choose from a selection of fintech applications pre-integrated to Avaloq’s Banking Suite in one place.

Avaloq is a technology company specialising in SaaS, BPaaS, and on premises solutions for financial institutions. Recent new clients and projects include Brewin Dolphin, Industrial Bank, Deutsche Bank Luxembourg, Edmond de Rothschild, Intesa Sanpaolo Private Bank Suisse, KASIKORNBANK, Pictet Group, Raiffeisen, and Smith & Williamson.