Avaloq joins Comyno to launch a securities financing option

This solution, fully integrated into the Avaloq platform, seeks to assist businesses in meeting security requirements and expanding their access to the securities lending market. The initiative also aims to facilitate compliance with regulatory frameworks such as the Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) and Securities Financing Transaction Regulation (SFTR), looking to streamline financial markets and improve liquidity availability.

The collaboration between Avaloq and Comyno leverages Avaloq's standardised connectivity and core system capabilities as well as Comyno's C-One multi-entity platform. This integration enables seamless securities lending processes, discussions, and direct trade initiation among firms.

The solution includes comprehensive collateral valuation capabilities, including daily fluctuation data, to meet SFTR standards. It enables participants to record transactions such as securities lending and repurchase agreements to ESMA-approved trade repositories. Additionally, the solution supports firms in meeting initial margin requirements under UMR by computing margin exposure and collateral valuation adjustments.

Avaloq officials cited by Yahoo Finance highlighted the project's role in supporting a stable and liquid financial marketplace while ensuring regulatory compliance across jurisdictions. Comyno officials emphasised their partnership's goal of enhancing operational efficacy and infrastructure within the securities finance market.

Other developments from Avaloq

In February 2024, Security Bank collaborated with Avaloq to digitalise wealth management by leveraging Avaloq Core Platform and RM Workplace for enhanced client experience.

Through this partnership, the bank aimed to digitalise its wealth management business with the Avaloq Core Platform and to roll out Avaloq’s Relationship Manager (RM) Workplace solution to strengthen its front office. The collaboration further streamlined the bank’s operations while supporting an improved customer experience.