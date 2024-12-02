Avalara, Shopgate team up for global mobile payments

The partnership strengthens Avalara’s support of the mobile commerce industry by integrating AvaTax, Avalara’s sales tax compliance solution, into the Shopgate mobile commerce platform. The collaboration is set to enable Shopgate to provide its merchants fully-automated sales tax compliance services as it expands into North America, while continuing to support its approximately 5,500 merchants across Europe.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

Shopgate is a mobile shopping solution provider. Shopgate develops customised native apps and mobile sites for online shops. Approximately 5,500 merchants in five European countries already use Shopgate.

In recent news, Avalara has raised USD 100 million in a financing round from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm focused on growth investing.