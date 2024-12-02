Avalara launches plugin for OpenAI's ChatGPT

The newly launched plugin for ChatGPT is set to enable users to ask the platform to calculate and research sales tax rates based on their location, with the announcement detailing that Avalara is among the first tax compliance software providers to collaborate with OpenAI and use its protocol to build an integrated plugin for ChatGPT.





Tax compliance and Avalara’s sales tax calculator ChatGPT plugin

If a user wants to find out how much sales tax should apply to the product they are selling or buying for example in Seattle, they can ask ChatGPT, which is set to leverage the Avalara sales tax calculator plugin to provide the answer.

Businesses and consumers who have ChatGPT Plus accounts have the option to install the Avalara plugin from ChatGPT’s plugin store. Following the plugin installation, users are enabled to ask ChatGPT for tax rates by location or to calculate sales tax on a specific sale by location. ChatGPT will choose when to use the plugin based on the question and conversation, and users will also have the chance to enter additional prompts or request further tax rates or calculations.











As Avalara supports OpenAI’s commitment to developing AI in a safe and responsible manner, the Avalara plugin is set to roll out gradually to ChatGPT users, starting with US-based ChatGPT Plus subscribers. In due time, the plugin will be available to users in other regions.

Per the announcement, the launch of the Avalara ChatGPT plugin highlights the company’s goal to expand the ways in which AI is leveraged to manage tax content, improve products, and support customers. In 2020, the company launched an AI-powered tax classification tool for Avalara AvaTax customers that enables users to classify their products or services in a quick and efficient manner to aid in taxability determinations for their US domestic product catalogues. In 2022, it previewed its e-invoicing and returns APIs, which will let partners provide their customers with the ability to trigger and manage e-invoicing workflows and tax returns from within their applications.

Vsu Subramanian, SVP of Content Engineering at Avalara advised that Avalara is a ‘pioneer’ in the world of tax compliance and is looking to constantly apply new tech to help automate the complete end-to-end tax compliance journey for businesses. By leveraging generative AI and launching the plugin for ChatGPT, the company seeks to ‘blaze trails’ for tax automation, having created an additional method to get sales tax information, which marks an incipient point within the company’s generative AI journey.

The spokesperson believes Avalara to be uniquely positioned with its tax compliance platform and extensive database of tax rates, rules, and answers to help businesses determine the appropriate rate on transactions.