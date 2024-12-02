Avalara, GlobalCollect team up to provide cross-border payments solutions

The agreement will provide payment and indirect tax compliance services to ecommerce companies looking to trade cross-border. The partnership will thus help ecommerce businesses, ensuring they can offer localised payment solutions to customers around the world, without discarding local culture, while ensuring they remain fully compliant with transactional tax regulations.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

GlobalCollect is a global payment service provider which processes international ecommerce payments for more than 600 of the world’s ecommerce brands in the digital goods and services, travel, retail and video gaming industries, among many others.