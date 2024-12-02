Avalara expands Magento 2.0 ecommerce platform

Avalara has partnered with Magento since 2011 to provide customers with an integrated, automated solution for calculating sales tax in real-time, for each line item generated in Magento, cpapracticeadvisor.com reports.

Avalara was named a Magento Gold Partner in 2011. With this latest version of the Avalara extension for Magento 2.0, customers can use Avalara’s Compliance Cloud platform innovations for all of their sales tax calculation needs.

Avalara helps reduce the work and complexity of calculating sales taxes for products and services across the US, Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions. In addition, Magento users can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.