AutoRek and J.P. Morgan partner on insurance premium processing







The collaboration between AutoRek and J.P. Morgan aims to streamline financial data flows, significantly enhancing cash allocation, matching, and credit control. By combining AutoRek’s advanced solutions with J.P. Morgan Payments’ extensive global capabilities, this partnership is expected to deliver considerable benefits to a diverse array of clients, including brokers, carriers, and reinsurers.

Officials from J.P. Morgan Payments said they are happy to collaborate with AutoRek to help their clients tackle some of the challenges associated with complex premium processing and cash allocation. Working with a specialist company like AutoRek will complement their existing solutions to help deliver an end-to-end solution across the entire insurance value chain. Together, they will deliver tangible benefits to brokers, carriers, reinsurers, multinational insurance programmes, captives, and across the London Market.

This partnership is poised to unlock new market opportunities, helping insurance firms overcome data complexities and enhance operational efficiency.





What’s in it for the insurance industry?

The integration of AutoRek’s solution with J.P. Morgan Payments’ services is designed to create a more connected and streamlined infrastructure for the insurance industry, aiming to increase efficiency, accelerate cash flow, reduce write-offs, and enhance controls within the sector.

J.P. Morgan Payments, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co., processes nearly USD 10 trillion in payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and more than 120 currencies. The company’s suite of services includes treasury services, merchant services, and payment processing solutions, all designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide.

This partnership is a significant step forward in the digital transformation of the insurance industry. By leveraging their combined expertise and technological capabilities, the two firms are well-positioned to deliver optimal results for their clients, driving progress and innovation in premium processing.