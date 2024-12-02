Automation provider Miria launches document digitization system

The document capture and digitization system uses document classification and optical character recognition to integrate disparate business processes. Polymorphic Intelligence, when applied to digital business automation, allows for the creation of a single, systematic document capture procedure with the capability of continual self-improvement that enhances accuracy and speed dynamically.

Active Mailroom 3 features a multi-source input solution to capture paper and digital documents from multiple sources including e-mail, FTP, Multi-Functional Printers, scanners, web folders and mobile devices. Through complete back-end services and support, Active Mailroom 3 offers human review and verification for the small number of items that the Polymorphic Intelligence cannot automatically address.

Miria, established in 1996, is a provider of intelligent business process automation for financial transaction processes specialising in accounts payable and expenses. Miria has evolved from a document management solution into a Cloud provider of business automation.