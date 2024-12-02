Automation Anywhere unveils IQ Bot designed to expand RPA reach

Capable of learning from humans, IQ Bot can now auto-detect, read and process a complex, low-resolution documents and emails in 190 languages as well as process document images with the Automation Anywhere Mobile app.

The advanced AI capacities of IQ Bot are designed to free up business users around the world from the mundane task of entering data into enterprise applications. The latest release of IQ Bot, which combines AI with RPA, offers the ability to process low-quality documents and detect handwriting, ability to process documents in 190 languages with localised interface for English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Mandarin and Simplified Chinese, capability to process document images via the new mobile app, integrations to unlock capabilities, such as predictive modeling and chat bots sourced from the worlds largest ecosystem of AI partners.