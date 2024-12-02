Automation Anywhere raises USD 300 mln funding from SoftBank

The company says the funding is subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and is an expansion to the company’s Series A round announced in July 2018, bringing the financing to over USD 500 million.

Automation Anywhere offers its foundational enterprise RPA platform, its artificial intelligence (AI) product, IQ Bot, and Bot Insight, a predictive analytics capability embedded into bots. According to the company, over 1,400 organisations use its AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes.

Automation Anywhere opened its Bot Store in March 2018, for downloadable bot applications that are designed by the company and its partner ecosystem to meet specific automation requirements for common business processes.