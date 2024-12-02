Automated Open Banking API testing solution launched by FIME

Banks and Third-Party Providers (TPPs) can now quickly verify APIs against PSD2-compliant standards, fast-tracking the launch of Open Banking services.

The test suites are powered by the newly-launched FIME Test Factory 4.0, enabling automation, digitalization and customization of the open API testing process.

TrustAPI supports testing in-line with the STET – the European automated clearing house - open-access API standard. Work is also underway to incorporate other standards into the test library, including the Berlin Group’s NextGenPSD2 and the Open Banking UK (OBUK) API standards. The tool enables players to test APIs in-line with specific needs and business requirements. Users can also validate against multiple API standards and PSD2’s third party access to account (XS2A) requirements.

FIME’s experts are supporting several Open Banking standardization initiatives. FIME is helping STET create its standard open-access API and participating in the Berlin Group’s NextGenPSD2 task force. It’s also working with banks and TPPs across the world to define, design, deploy and validate their open API strategy.

