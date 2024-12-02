AuthVia, BillingTree partner to co-develop mobile-based payment solutions

The agreement will supply industries including healthcare, ARM, property management, B2B, and financial services access to additional fintech solutions, as part of a joint strategy to future-proof integrated mobile payment solutions across markets.

AuthVia is a US-based technology company offering patent-pending technologies and an API-driven architecture that facilitates a suite of payment solutions across all electronic payment channels. Its automated billing and payment engine is integrated into any processing network, payment gateway, or software platform, and it is designed to hasten merchant cash flow.

BillingTree provides integrated payments solutions and through its technology-enabled suite of products and services it enables organisations to decrease the costs of payment processing while adhering to compliance regulations.