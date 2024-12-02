Auth0 identity & authentication platform selected by Narranja

The new wide range of financial services that Naranja wants to provide with Auth0, include bill pay, online account access, and mobile payments.

Naranja, along with Naranja VISA, Naranja MasterCard, and Naranja American Express, serve more than five million consumers and 260,000 merchants for credit card and ecommerce services. Naranja implemented a series of new APIs to accelerate the adoption of several new digital channels and needed an end-to-end identity platform. Auth0’s Universal Identity Platform will be standardized across all new apps.

