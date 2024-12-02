Autel and Emobi advance partnership to support EV charging

This collaboration, which began in August 2023, aims to improve the EV charging experience by enhancing its convenience and efficiency for users. Specifically, the partnership merges Autel’s comprehensive range of charging solutions with Emobi’s extensive roaming network. The Emobi hub ecosystem currently includes over 110,000 charging ports across North America. Autel’s technology is designed to deliver a smooth and efficient charging process, building on their extensive experience in the automotive sector.

Streamlining payments and billing

Using Emobi’s AI-driven Plug & Charge technology, the collaboration aims to simplify the payment and billing process for EV charging. For instance, the integration introduces automatic retry mechanisms to reduce manual intervention and improve the overall user experience. The aim is to offer clearer information, easier navigation, and more consistent service in an effort to improve the functionality of the EV charging infrastructure.

According to officials from Autel, the partnership is intended to upgrade the convenience and reliability of the charging process. They indicated that combining their expertise in charging technology with Emobi’s innovative solutions was a logical step. This joint effort highlights their commitment to enhancing retry functionality and minimising the need for manual adjustments during charging sessions.

According to the ‘EV Charging Infrastructure in Europe and North America - 4th Edition’ report, in North America, the total number of dedicated charging points is forecast to increase from 3.4 million in 2023 to reach 15.3 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 35%. These numbers include both private and public charging points.