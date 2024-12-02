Austrian telecom company to trial cryptocurrency payments

Dash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar and XRP will be available for payment. A1, which services some 5.1 million mobile and 2.1 million fixed lines across Austria, is testing cryptocurrency payments at store locations across Austria.

Futurezone says A1 is partnering with banking solutions Salamantex, Ingenico and Concardis for the project. The pilot program will also host payments for Alipay and WeChat Pay by the end of August 2019. As of now, Futurezone listed seven initial locations accepting cryptocurrency payments across Austria.

Moreover, A1 told Futurezone that the payment option is not only for local Austrians but increasingly geared toward tourists.