Austrian consumers savour online shopping - report

However, the online stores with the highest turnover in Austria are not necessarily the most cherished, according to the Connections between traditional and modern trade are crucial and build confidence, report issued by the German institute ECC in collaboration with the Trade Association, Google Austria and Österreichischen Post AG (the Austrian postal company), emarketservices.com reports.

Small companies score highly with regard to customer satisfaction. Connections between traditional and modern trade are crucial and build confidence, said lead researcher Eva Stüber, the source cites. Stores that have a strong presence with physical stores scored well. Therefore, Esprit, Tchibo/Eduscho and Bipa occupied the top three positions. The delivery company Otto/Universal and the online fashion firm Zalando, which are among the companies with the greatest turnover, did not manage to enter the top 10.

Amazon, for example, only reached ninth place. If an Amazon delivery doesnt get there in two days, the customer is disappointed; with small businesses the limit of what is tolerable higher. The US company Amazon is the benchmark in Austria when it comes to online shopping. It is estimated that 40% of all online purchases are made through the US company. According to the German consultancy firm EHI Retail Institute, Amazon billed EUR 343 million through its Austrian website in 2013, which put it far in front in terms of turnover. universal.at was ranked second, with an estimated turnover of 108 million euros, ahead of Zalando (73 million euros).

The reasons for the success of Esprit were its online presence and buying process. In 2014, Esprit was already in second place in the ranking. The difference with the firm ranking second in 2015 (Tchibo/Eduscho) is due to the high degree of customer satisfaction with the user friendliness of the website and cheap prices. In the case of Bipa, customers expressed satisfaction for the great customer service. Data protection is increasingly important for Austrian consumers.

In terms of payment, it is important that the customer is informed of all costs; the delivery mode is also relevant, as well as being able to track it; product information is also essential. The most important criterion for an Austrian consumers decision and purchase is the secure handling of the buyers data. This is also another reason why Amazon tops the ranking. Drugstores were the best-rated company type in the survey: Marionnaud, Bipa and dm drogeriemarkt made it into the top 10.

Overall, the level of customer satisfaction with Austrian online stores is very high, Stüber said. It has also been shown that convenience products are increasingly important. The sooner a customer receives his product, the happier hell be. Price and timely delivery are also important, but are added to the comfort factor. These points are crucial nowadays. SMEs can gain points with family photos and details of the production process. Closeness creates trust. Whoever manages to showcase its company on the Internet and give the customer the feeling that there are people on the other side, can be very successful, Stüber summarised, the source cites.