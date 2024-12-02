Austreme receives patent for brand discovery mechanism

The patented technology, which is adopted in SiteInspect Web Content Monitoring, discovers and identifies brands, reducing the human resources required to manually inspect brands, and allows Austreme to process tens of millions of website analyses.

SiteInspect is a solution designed for card schemes, acquirers and payment service providers to observe and examine the products, services and general content classification of merchant websites. SiteInspect assists in uncovering prohibited goods/services and suspicious content that is strictly prohibited by card system policies, such as the Visa Global Brand Protection Program (GBPP) and Mastercard Business Risk Assessment and Mitigation (BRAM), and local laws.

With SiteInspect, risk management officers can gain an accurate interpretation of merchant websites and be able to ensure that merchant websites are in compliance with associated policies. Its sustained web-crawling system slips through websites and identifies the brands, products and categories the website genuinely identifies as, as opposed to what the merchant them self describes. SiteInspect also detects any malware or phishing, to prevent it from obtaining users’ confidential data.