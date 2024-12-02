Australian tax payers scammed into handing over bank details through cloned website

The myGov website links numerous government services such as Medicare, Centrelink, and the Australia Taxation Office, through the one portal. The URL for the clone site is mygovau.net and the real site is my.gov.au. A warning over the scam was issued by authorities on July 4 via the Stay Smart Online website.

The cloned website begins with a phishing email designed to look as if it is from Medicare, asking the recipient to update their Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) payments. However, when clicking on the link in the email, users are taken to a replica of the real myGov website.

To stay safe online, security experts recommend users not to click on links in emails or text messages claiming to be from myGov or Medicare and to avoid opening messages if they dont know the sender, or if they are not expecting them.