Australian Tax Office to release new Bitcoin-based regulations

The FOI documents show the Tax Office preparing to release the countrys first official ruling on how Bitcoin will be implemented and taxed in the Australian economy, the same source reports.

Moreover, one FOI document informs that given Chinas position of being in control of a large portion of the Bitcoin market, the country will be able to exert even more influence on global economies should the digital currency become mainstream.

The ATO says it will release its digital currency guidance by the end of the financial year (July 2013 - June 2014).