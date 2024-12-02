Australian Payments Plus and Coles to develop bespoke digital wallet

AP+ will be working with Coles to develop a bespoke digital wallet – leveraging their Beem digital wallet technology – which will provide the ability to pay by simply scanning the eftpos QR code in store.











Digital wallet for more seamless payments

Officials from AP+ stated that they’re happy to be working with Coles on developing a unique digital wallet which aims to provide an augmented payment experience for consumers. They know Australians want their payments experience to be more valuable and user friendly and QR payments via a digital wallet makes this happen.

AP+ is committed to working with retailers such as Coles who are looking to create new digital innovations to improve efficiency and better customer experiences in Australian payments.

Representatives from Coles said that they value what is important to their customers and they know they want quick checkouts, no wait times, and an easy, seamless payment experience. They are excited to be working with AP+ to deliver this innovative digital experience for their customers leveraging the Beem wallet technology and the strength of the eftpos QR code platform.

Beem launched in 2018 and currently has over 1.7 million registered users across Australia.

What does Australian Payments Plus do?

Australian Payments Plus (AP+) brings together Australia’s three domestic payment providers, BPAY Group, eftpos, and NPP Australia, into one integrated entity.

Bringing these businesses together enables AP+ to create a more competitive and coordinated Australian payments organisation that is strategically placed to respond to the impacts of regulatory and technological change today, and into the future.

Operating in the public interest, AP+ is a member-owned organisation, with a diverse range of members including Australia’s domestic banks, international banks operating in Australia, some of the country’s largest merchants, payment service providers and payment processors, together with a range of challenger and disruptor brands focused on specific markets and products.