Australian Payments Council launches Consultation Paper on payments

As part of this, APC invited businesses, NGOs, the government, and consumers to comment on what is required in order to sustain the payments system and encouraged them to get involved by ensuring this ecosystem will continue to meet the changing needs of Australians.

The Consultation Paper – Payments in a global, digital world – highlights that Australia’s payment trends are part of a broader global evolution. It outlines challenges that have emerged or intensified over the last three years and suggests new ideas for industry collaboration. As part of the consultation, workshops will be held in Sydney and Melbourne.

The Consultation Paper is available on the APC website and it is open until Friday, 22 February 2019.