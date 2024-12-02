Australian online sales of groceries reaches USD 2.4 bln

It means a 17.3% increase from September 2013 to October 2014, according to the National Australia Bank (NAB)’s online retail index.

Australia’s online retail spending increased to USD 16.19 billion (EUR 11.03 billion) for the year to October 2014, or by 11.9 percent annually.

It now represents around 6.8% of traditional retail spending. The share of domestic spending continues to edge higher, now controlling 75.2% of total online spending.