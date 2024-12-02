Australian government introduces myGovID digital identity trial

A test group of Australians will be able to use the new opt-in credential to apply for a tax file number online in just a few minutes. So far, this has only been possible by visiting an Australia Post or Centrelink shopfront, or by posting documents to the ATO. This process takes around 40 days.

The myGovID application will allow users to perform a 100-point ID check and connect to government services, starting with the Australian Taxation Office’s similarly online tax file number application service. However, for the moment, it will be available for iPhone only, but there are plans to create an Android application from early 2019, as well as a web application.

Once downloading the identity app, users will need to set up a password and provide personal details, such as name, date of birth, email, as well as information from drivers licences, passports and Medicare cards. Users will then be able to take a selfie of themselves, and have it matched against existing government records. The enrollment photo will also prove liveness by connecting the dots on the screen using an applicants face.