Australian fintech Link4 expands to the US

The company specialises in e-invoicing, allowing invoices to be exchanged through electronic documents. Its proprietary automated system simplifies the invoicing process while catering to a greener environment, by removing the need for a paper trail.

Since its official launching in 2016, Link4 has serviced over 4,000 business across Australia and broad, and now hopes to provide businesses greater security and protection from scams in the US. With the help of the governmental grant, Link4 will be available in the US by 2023, aiming to create future job opportunities both locally and internationally.

According to the company’s CEO, more than 95% of businesses are SMEs but they don’t receive good representation in the e-invoicing field. On average, it costs USD 30 to process a normal invoice, while it would only cost businesses USD 10 for an e-invoice, drastically reducing the costs and the overall reconciliation time.