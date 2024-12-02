Australian companies to increase investment in ecommerce technology

However, according to the State of Ecommerce in Australia and New Zealand report, released by Econsultancy in partnership with hybris software, an SAP company, 78% of respondents are working towards delivering a customer experience across online and offline channels.

The same source unveils that over 69% of Australian companies plan to increase investment in mobile-optimised transactional websites over the next three years. Additionally, around a quarter plan to invest more in mobile applications with transactional capabilities.

Findings indicate that among the challenges for the development of an ecommerce business, 59% of company respondents and 54% of supply-side respondents find the lack of budget and resources as the common problem, while 34% of companies and 27% of agencies report technology limitations as a barrier.

The study also points out that on average, client-side respondents are planning to increase their investment in ecommerce technology by 41%. On the agency side, respondents report that they expect their clients to increase spend by 23%. Furthermore, 46% of companies surveyed indicate they have a separate ecommerce budget.

The report is based on a sample of around 200 marketers and agencies, plus interviews with a range of digital marketing and ecommerce practitioners.