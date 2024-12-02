Australian challenger bank Judo gets USD 350 mln funding boost

The facility will provide further depth to Judo’s funding for Australian SMEs.

The news follows on from September when Judo selected Temenos’ T24 core system, channels, analytics and financial crime mitigation; and from August 2018 when it got USD 140 million in funding.

Back in March 2018, Judo said it started the process of applying for a banking licence from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).