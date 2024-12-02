Australian challenger 86 400 partners with Vow Financial for home loans

This will enable the challenger to deliver home loans via Vow Financial’s network of over 1,200 brokers.

This development prepares 86 400 for its home loan offering, pending a full banking licence from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

86 400 has also announced partnerships with mortgage application software providers Simpology and Loanworks, which are both integrated with 86 400 and in testing.

Simpology works with a growing range of broker groups across Australia, enabling 86 400 national distribution with a software and process that brokers trust.