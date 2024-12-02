Australian banks dispute Apple on mobile payment apps

National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking have partnered to file the application with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The banks have been joined in the move by smaller lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. The three banks have resisted signing deals to use Apple Pay and want iPhone users to be able to install the electronic wallet systems they have already developed and financed themselves.

Apple, which operates its own Apple Pay mobile wallet, does not allow third-party electronic payment apps to be loaded onto the smartphones. The banks are seeking to be able to negotiate jointly for access to Apples phones without themselves being accused of violating anti-competition law, according to reuters.com.

On the other hand, Samsung and Google have developed proprietary payments systems known as Samsung Pay and Android Pay with Samsung smartphones and other Android handsets accepting third-party mobile payment apps.