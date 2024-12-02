Australia: retailers may lose online customers to foreign counterparts - survey

Additionally, more than two thirds (67%) of global consumers use online retailers to shop internationally, although less than one in five shoppers says the experience exceeds expectations, according to research data issued by New Dyn internet-related research company.

In Australia, almost half of consumers (47% of respondents) have shopped internationally more than three times in the past 12 months. Even though 60% of Australian consumers decided their overall international retail shopping experience was good, they found the experience difficult due to website slowness and difficult-to-use websites.

Australians, however, are tolerant to website troubles, with 77% of local consumers willing to give the website a second chance. A slow page-load time is often the reason for around 80% of consumers to lose trust in a company.

The survey was conducted on 1,400 consumers from 11 different countries.