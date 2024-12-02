Australia ranks 10th in best global ecommerce markets top - report

In 2014, Australia ranked 9th but has slipped a place for 2015 as European countries have made significant progress, according to the 2015 Global Retail E-Commerce Index issued by the global management consulting firm AT Kearney, smartcompany.com.au reports.

Australia’s strongest performing ecommerce categories were department and variety stores (33% of sales), homewares and appliances (17%) and groceries and liquor (15%). In a global context, online sales grew 20% worldwide in 2014, to nearly USD 1.4 trillion.

The index measures 9 variables to determine the world’s best ecommerce countries, including macroeconomic factors, consumer adoption of technology, shopping behaviours, infrastructure, and retail-specific activities.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation in Australia.