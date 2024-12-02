Australia Post to offer Digital iD via NFC on iPhones

An update to the app allows iPhone users to complete the full Digital iD process needed to create a digital photo identity, without the need to visit an AusPost shopfront. The update has been made possible with the launch of iOS 13, which allows the NFC reader on iPhones to scan a wider range of smartcards and tags, including NFC-enabled passports.

Until now, NFC on iPhones was largely been limited to contactless payment processing through Apple Pay. The update brings iPhones into line with Android devices, which have supported the verification of ePassports on Digital ID for over a year.

The new development enables people to obtain a digital photo ID using the app. Even more, the service can also be used as part of AusPost’s recently launched platform for businesses and government to verify the identity of job applicants, dubbed Workforce Verification.

In July 2019, Digital iD was accredited as a trusted identity service provider under the government’s federated identity scheme.