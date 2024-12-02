Australia Post selects i2cs payments processing platform

The platform is called Agile Processing and allows Australia Post to support advanced digital payments functionality and financial services for its Load&Go General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Visa card, gift, multicurrency travel, China travel, and corporate incentive cards.

The new implementation assists in Australia Post keeping up with the Australian market, which has one of the highest levels of contactless mobile payments penetrations in the world. The i2c platform supports a wider variety of payment methods, including ewallets and credit cards. Furthermore, the product can be configured to offer loyalty programs and other payments options to attract customers.

i2c is a global provider of smarter payments and integrated commerce solutions for financial institutions, corporations, brands, and government around the world. The company’s single global cloud platform supports a wide range of card payments.