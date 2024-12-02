Australia Post launches drone deliveries service for customers

Australia Post received the backing of the country`s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) to deliver packages using drones in a limited test across 50 locations, europe.newsweek.com reports. The state-owned postal company follows Amazon, Google, Walmart, Alibaba and Danish shipping company Maersk in testing drones for deliveries.

Other non-commercial efforts are being made to develop drone delivery systems, including a drone designed for moving organs, created by students in Spain. Major retail clients of Australia Post, including Catch of the Day and The Iconic, are already interested in participating in the consumer trial.

The drones would be used for time-critical deliveries or where there are significant distances between the road and the front door.