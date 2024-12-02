Australia Post is testing the use of drones and 3D printers

Moreover, the postal operator is also looking at setting up 3D printers and have set up a AUD 20 million (USD 14 million) fund to help grow ecommerce startups, mashable.com reports. The drones, similar to the ones used in Amazons Prime Air program, will be able to carry packages that weigh two kilograms, and will be equipped with GPS and backup motors, according to Ahmed Fahour, the CEO of Australia Post, the Australian Financial Review reports, cited by the source.

Australia Post also hopes to install 3D printers at offices, and Fahour said they are looking into how it could be made feasible in the future. As for funding startups, Fahour said Australia Post will team up with the University of Melbournes Melbourne Accelerator Program, a business initiative for budding entrepreneurs. Its the first of what Australia Post hopes will be many partnerships across the country to foster innovation in online commerce. He added the initiative is a way to take advantage of the digital disruption, rather than fall victim to it.