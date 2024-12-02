Australia Post invests USD 20 million in ecommerce innovation projects

The investment program will see Australia Post co-locate its accelerator at Lab-14 premise at MAP. Australia Post Managing Director & Group CEO Ahmed Fahour says the investment fund and initial partnership with MAP are part of a program to support small business and to accelerate ecommerce innovation across Australia, itwire.com reports.

Fahour said the program will reach all corners of the country, with a particular focus on regional centres, and will leverage Australia Post’s ecommerce capabilities and network reach.